Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh
Pick up bronze while Friedrich leads German sleds to 1-2 finish at home in Winterberg
Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany.
The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds.
Francesco Friedrich delivered a stellar performance at home with a second consecutive victory on the heels of his 21-race World Cup winning streak being halted, this time partnering with Alexander Schueller for a 1:49.78 finish.
German teammates Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer earned silver in 1:50.11.
Canadians Chris Spring and Jay Dearborn were 10th of 22 finishing teams in 1:51.24.
It's ANOTHER World Cup podium for Canada's Justin Kripps and Cam Stones 🇨🇦🥉<br><br>The Canadian duo take BRONZE in the 2-man bobsleigh event in Winterberg 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/hlQlpEHopF">pic.twitter.com/hlQlpEHopF</a>—@CBCOlympics
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?