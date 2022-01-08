Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany.

The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds.

Francesco Friedrich delivered a stellar performance at home with a second consecutive victory on the heels of his 21-race World Cup winning streak being halted, this time partnering with Alexander Schueller for a 1:49.78 finish.

German teammates Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer earned silver in 1:50.11.

Canadians Chris Spring and Jay Dearborn were 10th of 22 finishing teams in 1:51.24.