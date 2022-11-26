Canada's Ribi, Haughey 5th in two-woman bobsled at home behind victorious Germany
Ribi won women's monobob gold Friday in Whistler, B.C., ahead of teammate Appiah
Germany's Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander slid to gold in the first bobsled World Cup of the season in snowy Whistler, B.C., on Saturday.
The duo finished the two-heat race in a time of one minute 45.93 seconds, 0.20 up on Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack of Switzerland. Americans Kaillie Humphries and Emily Renna took bronze.
Bianca Ribi and Niamh Haughey were the top Canadians in the field, finishing in fifth. Canada's Cynthia Appiah and Leah Walkeden came in sixth.
American World Cup rookies Riley Compton and Macy Tarlton did not finish the first heat after crashing midway through the run.
The results come after Ribi won gold and Appiah took silver in women's monobob on Friday.
The competition will wrap Saturday afternoon with the four-man race.
WATCH | Germany's Kalicki, Galander 1st to finish line in 1 minute 45.93 seconds:
