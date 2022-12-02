Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday.

The 32-year-old finished behind American gold-medallist Kallie Humphries as well as Germany's Lisa Buckwitz.

WATCH | Appiah races to bronze:

Toronto's Appiah captures bronze medal at Park City monobob World Cup Duration 1:54 Cynthia Appiah crossed the line with a time of 1:43.26 good enough for a bronze medal at the Park City monobob World Cup event.

Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished seventh place, a week after winning gold at the World Cup event in Whistler. Appiah won silver in the same event.

