Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah
Toronto's Cynthia Appiah secured a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup in Park City, Utah, on Friday.
Toronto native finishes behind gold-medallist Kallie Humphries of U.S.
Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday.
The 32-year-old finished behind American gold-medallist Kallie Humphries as well as Germany's Lisa Buckwitz.
WATCH | Appiah races to bronze:
Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished seventh place, a week after winning gold at the World Cup event in Whistler. Appiah won silver in the same event.
Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?