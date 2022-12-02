Content
Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah secured a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup in Park City, Utah, on Friday.

Toronto native finishes behind gold-medallist Kallie Humphries of U.S.

Cynthia Appiah of Canada won bronze in the women's monobob World Cup bobsledding race on Friday in Park City, Utah. (Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press)

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday.

The 32-year-old finished behind American gold-medallist Kallie Humphries as well as Germany's Lisa Buckwitz.

WATCH | Appiah races to bronze:

Toronto's Appiah captures bronze medal at Park City monobob World Cup

47 minutes ago
Duration 1:54
Cynthia Appiah crossed the line with a time of 1:43.26 good enough for a bronze medal at the Park City monobob World Cup event.

Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished seventh place, a week after winning gold at the World Cup event in Whistler. Appiah won silver in the same event.

Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

More to come.

