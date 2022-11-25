Bianca Ribi secures monobob World Cup gold as Canada claims 1-2 podium
Cynthia Appiah grabs silver at World Cup event in Whistler, American Kaillie Humphries 3rd
Canada's Bianca Ribi captured gold medal in women's monobob at the first bobsleigh World Cup event of the season in Whistler, B.C., Friday.
The 26-year-old Winnipeg native finished the two-heat race with a time of one minute, 50.89 seconds.
Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was 0.27 seconds behind and finished second, and American Kallie Humphries took bronze.
Ribi's first-place finish was threatened by Germany's Laura Nolte, who appeared to be beating the Canadian's time before crashing late in her second heat.
WATCH | Ribi wins monobob gold:
Monobob, where an athlete races solo in their bobsleigh, is new to the World Cup circuit this season after making its Olympic debut at the Beijing Games earlier this year.
The first bobsleigh World Cup competition of the season continues Friday with the two-man bobsleigh. Saturday will feature the two-woman and four-man bobsleigh events.
