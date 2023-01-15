Humphries slides to bobsled bronze medal 1 day after capturing women's monobob
Britain's Brad Hall wins 4-man bobsled gold; Canadians place 9th in Germany
Britain's Brad Hall got the second four-man bobsled win of his career, holding off three German sleds in Sunday's World Cup competition in Altenberg, Germany.
And Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries, who competes for the United States, helped thwart what would have been a German sweep in the women's race, tying for bronze.
Hall drove to the win in one minute 48.22 seconds. Christoph Hafer of Germany was second in 1:48.31, Johannes Lochner third in 1:48.48 and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich was fourth in 1:48.74.
Taylor Austin (Calgary), Davidson de Souza (Calgary), Shaq Murray-Lawrence (Scarborough, Ont.) and Cyrus Gray (Duncan, B.C.) were eighth of 11 finishers in 1:50.20.
In the women's race, Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide won in 1:53.17, just ahead of fellow Germans Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig (1:53.29).
Humphries and Jasmine Jones finished in 1:53.55, tying for third with Germans Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker.
Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi and Niamh Haughey of Scarborough were seventh (1:55.43) while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah and Leah Walkeden of Ardrossan, Alta., were disqualified.
