Humphries slides to bobsled bronze medal 1 day after capturing women's monobob

Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries, who competes for the United States, helped thwart what would have been a German sweep in Sunday's two-women bobsled race, tying for bronze. She took the women's monobob event on Saturday for her 100th major medal.

Britain's Brad Hall wins 4-man bobsled gold; Canadians place 9th in Germany

The Associated Press ·
Female bobsled teammates attend medal ceremony after earning bronze in two-women event.
Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries, left, and Jasmine Jones, right, from the United States helped prevent a German sweep in Sunday's two-women bobsleigh event in Altenberg, Germany. They reached the finish line in 1:53.55, tying for third with Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via Associated Press)

Britain's Brad Hall got the second four-man bobsled win of his career, holding off three German sleds in Sunday's World Cup competition in Altenberg, Germany.

And Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries, who competes for the United States, helped thwart what would have been a German sweep in the women's race, tying for bronze.

Hall drove to the win in one minute 48.22 seconds. Christoph Hafer of Germany was second in 1:48.31, Johannes Lochner third in 1:48.48 and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich was fourth in 1:48.74.

Taylor Austin (Calgary), Davidson de Souza (Calgary), Shaq Murray-Lawrence (Scarborough, Ont.) and Cyrus Gray (Duncan, B.C.) were eighth of 11 finishers in 1:50.20.

In the women's race, Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide won in 1:53.17, just ahead of fellow Germans Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig (1:53.29).

Humphries and Jasmine Jones finished in 1:53.55, tying for third with Germans Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker.

Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi and Niamh Haughey of Scarborough were seventh (1:55.43) while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah and Leah Walkeden of Ardrossan, Alta., were disqualified.

WATCH l Appiah slides to monobob bronze on Saturday in Altenberg:

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah captures bronze in World Cup monobob

1 day ago
Duration 2:44
The 32-year-old clocked in with a final time of 1:58.86 to place third in the women's monobob competition during the IBSF World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

With files from CBC Sports

Comments

