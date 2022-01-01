Canada's Christine De Bruin strikes gold at Women's Monobob World Series in Latvia

Christine De Bruin started 2022 on a high note.

The Stony Plain, Alta., native claimed the gold medal at the Women's Monobob World Series in Sigulda, Latvia on Saturday.

De Bruin set a combined time of 1:48.12 in her two runs to go 0.56 seconds faster than Breeana Walker of Austria, who finished second. Russia's Nadezhda Sergeeva completed the podium.

De Bruin posted a track record in her second run with a time of 53.77. She had also captured a victory at Alternberg, Germany on December 18.

In the 2-man Bobsleigh, the Canadian duo of Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer finished fourth with a time of 1:39.56.

Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Mikhail Mordasov of Russia won the race with a time of 1:39.23, 0.10 seconds faster than the British duo of Brad Hall and Greg Cackett.

Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer of Austria were third, 0.17 seconds shy of the leaders.