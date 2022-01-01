Canada's Christine De Bruin strikes gold at Women's Monobob World Series in Latvia
Christine De Bruin claimed the gold medal at the Women's Monobob World Series in Sigulda, Latvia on Saturday. The Stony Plain, Alta., native posted a track record in her second run with a time of 53.77.
Stony Plain, Alta., native posts track record with time of 53.77 in 2nd run
Christine De Bruin started 2022 on a high note.
The Stony Plain, Alta., native claimed the gold medal at the Women's Monobob World Series in Sigulda, Latvia on Saturday.
De Bruin set a combined time of 1:48.12 in her two runs to go 0.56 seconds faster than Breeana Walker of Austria, who finished second. Russia's Nadezhda Sergeeva completed the podium.
De Bruin posted a track record in her second run with a time of 53.77. She had also captured a victory at Alternberg, Germany on December 18.
In the 2-man Bobsleigh, the Canadian duo of Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer finished fourth with a time of 1:39.56.
Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Mikhail Mordasov of Russia won the race with a time of 1:39.23, 0.10 seconds faster than the British duo of Brad Hall and Greg Cackett.
Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer of Austria were third, 0.17 seconds shy of the leaders.
