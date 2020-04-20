Bobsledder Derek Plug suspended 8 years after positive test for anabolic steroid

Bobsledder Derek Plug on Monday received an eight-year sanction from the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport for a second doping violation.

The Calgary native's urine sample from Jan. 9, 2018 revealed the presence of methyltestosterone, a prohibited anabolic steroid.

On Aug. 2, 2019, arbitrator Yves Fortier imposed an eight-year ban that Plug attempted to appeal but a hearing was denied by arbitrator Matthew Wilson.

Since Plug accepted a voluntary provisional suspension on Feb. 8, 2018, the 31-year-old's ban — which includes training with teammates — will expire Feb. 7, 2026.

In 2013, Plug was barred two years after testing positive for another anabolic steroid, SARM S-22.