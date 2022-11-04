Canadian Olympic bobsleigh medallist Christine de Bruin suspended 3 years for doping violation
August urine sample of 33-year-old revealed presence of prohibited anabolic agent
Canadian Olympic medallist Christine de Bruin has received a three-year suspension after she tested positive for the use of a prohibited anabolic agent, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) announced on Friday.
An out-of-competition urine sample taken in August revealed the SARM LGD-4033 substance, known to increase lean muscle mass, in de Bruin's system.
The 33-year-old Stony Plain, Alta., native won't be able to compete or train with teammates during the sanction.
According to a CCES report, de Bruin admitted to the violation and waived her right to a hearing in October, when signing an Early Admission and Acceptance Agreement, reducing the applicable four-year suspension by one year.
De Bruin finished fifth in the two-woman bobsleigh event with partner Kristen Bujnowski. De Bruin also competed at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where she placed seventh in the two-woman event.
CBC Sports has reached out to Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton for comment.
