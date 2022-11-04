Canadian Olympic bobsleigh medallist Christine de Bruin suspended 3 years for doping violation

Canadian Olympic medallist Christine de Bruin has received a three-year suspension after she tested positive for the use of a prohibited anabolic agent, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) announced on Friday.

An out-of-competition urine sample taken in August revealed the SARM LGD-4033 substance, known to increase lean muscle mass, in de Bruin's system.

The 33-year-old Stony Plain, Alta., native won't be able to compete or train with teammates during the sanction.

According to a CCES report, de Bruin admitted to the violation and waived her right to a hearing in October, when signing an Early Admission and Acceptance Agreement, reducing the applicable four-year suspension by one year.

In February, de Bruin captured her first Olympic medal, taking bronze in the inaugural women's monobob event in Beijing.

De Bruin finished fifth in the two-woman bobsleigh event with partner Kristen Bujnowski. De Bruin also competed at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where she placed seventh in the two-woman event.

CBC Sports has reached out to Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton for comment.