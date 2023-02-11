Content
Canada's Appiah wins World Cup bronze in women's monobob event in Austria

Canada's Cynthia Appiah secured a bronze medal in the women's monobob competition at the IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, on Saturday.

Germany's Buckwitz slides to bronze, Australia's Walker secures silver

CBC Sports
A female in a black Canadian monobob sled races down the track
Cynthia Appiah of Canada, seen above in Switzerland in January, raced to a bronze medal at the World Cup monobob event in Innsbruck, Austria, on Saturday. (Mayk Wendt/Keystone via The Associated Press)

Germany's Lisa Buckwitz won gold with a total time of 1:49.20 across two runs, while Australia's Breeana Walker claimed silver finishing 0.18 seconds behind.

Toronto's Appiah was sitting in sixth after her first run of 54.79, but clocked the fastest time on her second run at 54.63 to finish with a total time of 1:49.42.

Appiah's blistering time was just enough to snap a streak of six straight World Cup podium finishes in the monobob competition for American Kaillie Humphries, who finished 0.03 seconds behind the Canadian's total time.

This is the second World Cup bronze medal of the season for the 32-year-old Appiah, who secured her first podium finish in Germany in January.

The women will be back in action on Sunday on the Austrian track with the two-woman event, while the men will be participating in the four-man event later today.

