Canada's Appiah wins World Cup bronze in women's monobob event in Austria
Germany's Buckwitz slides to bronze, Australia's Walker secures silver
Canada's Cynthia Appiah secured a bronze medal in the women's monobob competition at the IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, on Saturday.
Germany's Lisa Buckwitz won gold with a total time of 1:49.20 across two runs, while Australia's Breeana Walker claimed silver finishing 0.18 seconds behind.
Cynthia Appiah remporte la médaille de bronze à la Coupe du monde!<br><br>La Canadienne réalise un excellent temps en monobob qui lui permet de terminer au 3e rang de la Coupe du monde de Innsbruck. (Images : IBSF) <a href="https://t.co/UO9qsEYeFa">pic.twitter.com/UO9qsEYeFa</a>—@RC_Sports
Toronto's Appiah was sitting in sixth after her first run of 54.79, but clocked the fastest time on her second run at 54.63 to finish with a total time of 1:49.42.
This is the second World Cup bronze medal of the season for the 32-year-old Appiah, who secured her first podium finish in Germany in January.
The women will be back in action on Sunday on the Austrian track with the two-woman event, while the men will be participating in the four-man event later today.
