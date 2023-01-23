Humphries wins 2nd World Cup gold of weekend in 2-woman bobsleigh event

Kaillie Humphries won her second World Cup event of the season in the two-woman bobsleigh category as the American and her partner Kaysha Love raced to gold in Altenberg, Germany on Sunday.

The 37-year-old piloted her team to a total time of 1:54.79 across two heats, edging out the German duo of Laura Nolte and Neele Schuten by just 0.02 seconds to claim her second gold of the season after winning the event in Lake Placid, N.Y., in December.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist also won gold in the women's monobob competition on Saturday, and has yet to finish off of the podium this season in the event.

The Swiss duo of Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack took bronze with a time of 1:55.36, narrowly edging out another German pair in Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander.

The result creates a tight battle at the top of the two-woman bobsleigh World Cup standings, as Kalicki holds onto top spot with 1,252 points, five ahead of compatriot Nolte, who sits five points ahead of Humphries.

Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi, who finished 12th on Sunday alongside partner Erica Voss with a total time of 2:02.13, is fourth in the standings with 984 points.

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah earned her fifth top-10 result of the season with a seventh-place finish with teammate Niamh Haughey — 1.62 off of the lead — and sits sixth in the overall standings.

In the men's four-man bobsleigh competition later on Sunday, the Canadian quartet of Taylor Austin, Shaq Murray-Lawrence, Cyrus Gray and Davidson De Souza placed 14th, 1.98 seconds behind the gold-medal winning British team led by Brad Hall, who finished with a total time of 1:49.32 across two heats.

Francesco Friedrich's German team finished 0.09 seconds behind to take silver, while the Swiss team led by Michael Vogt won bronze with a time of 1:49.54.

Hall and Friedrich are now deadlocked at the top of the World Cup standings with 1,287 points, while Taylor sits in sixth with 960 points.

The 13th-place result is the worst of the season for the Canadian team, who claimed bronze in the event in November in Whistler, B.C.