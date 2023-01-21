Canada's Appiah 5th in women's monobob, American Humphries wins gold

Canada's Cynthia Appiah secured a top-five finish in the women's monobob competition at the IBSF World Cup in Altenburg, Germany, on Saturday. Meanwhile, American Kaillie Humphries won her second consecutive race on the German track, finishing with a two-heat combined time of two minutes and 0.61 seconds.

Lora Nolte of Germany came in second to Humphries for the second straight week with a time of 2:01.13, and Breeana Walker of Australia claimed bronze, clocking in at 2:01.89.

North York, Ont., native Appiah didn't get the start she wanted on her first run, recording the ninth best time at 1:01.52, but she salvaged her day in the second heat with a time of 1:00.90. That time was a better mark than any run outside of Humphries and Nolte across either heat, and allowed her to finish with a total time of 2:02.42.

Fellow Canadian Bianca Ribi's day mirrored those results.

The Winnipeg native started out with the seventh best time in the first heat at 1:01.31, but hit a skid going into the Kreisel, knocking her off course and tipping her bobsled over on its side.

Ribi did regain control to the point where she was able to get her bobsled back on track, but the damage was already done and she recorded the slowest time of the day at 1:05.07, bringing her total to 2:06.38 for a 14th-place finish.

WATCH | Appiah, Ribi compete in monobob in Germany:

IBSF World Cup Altenberg: Women's monobob heat 2 Duration 50:39 Watch the deciding heat of the women's monobob competition from the IBSF World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

The 26-year-old still holds onto a top-five spot in the overall standings with 985 points thanks in large part due to her gold-medal performance in Whistler, B.C., in November, while Appiah sits in third with 1,106 points.

Humphries and Nolte hold the top two spots with 1,295 and 1,230 points respectively.

Canadians finish 17th in 2-man

Later in the day, Canada's Taylor Austin and Cyrus Gray finished 17th in the two-man bobsleigh event.

Lethbridge, Alta., native Austin and Gray of Duncan, B.C., recorded a total time of 1:53.58 across two heats, 2.08 seconds back of gold medallists Johannes Lochner and Erec Bruckert of Germany.

WATCH | Germany race to the top on home soil:

IBSF World Cup Altenberg: Men's 2-man bobsleigh heat 2 Duration 53:11 Catch the best two-man teams in the world slide to the finish line in the deciding heat in Altenberg, Germany.

This marks the fifth straight world cup race Lochner has won gold, while countrymate Francesco Friedrich - alongside partner Alexander Schueller - took bronze for the second straight week on home ice, with a total time of 1:51.88.

The Swiss duo Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel claimed silver, finishing just 0.05 back of top spot.

Austin finished ninth with Shaq Murray-Lawrence of Scarborough, Ont., on the German track last week.

Action continues on Sunday in Altenberg with the four-man and women's bobsleigh events.

Men's and women's skeleton and bobsleigh athletes are back in action next Thursday at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, while the next World Cup event is scheduled to begin on Feb. 10 in Innsbruck, Austria.