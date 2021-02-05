Humphries, Jones hold lead at bobsleigh world championships

Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones of the United States are the leaders at the midway point of the women's bobsleigh world championships.

Humphries drove to the fastest time in each of the two runs on Friday, she and Jones finishing with a combined time of one minute 52.94 seconds. That puts them 0.34 seconds ahead of the German sled driven by Kim Kalicki and pushed by Ann-Christin Strack.

Another German sled, driven by Laura Nolte and pushed by Deborah Levi, is third, 0.43 seconds off the lead. The U.S. team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman is fourth, 0.83 seconds back.

Canada has three entries in the competition. Cynthia Appiah and Erica Voss are currently in 10th, 1.20 behind the leaders. Alysia Rissling and Dawn Richardson Wilson (+1.41) are 11th at the halfway point, while Christine de Bruin and Sara Villani are 17th and trail the leaders by 1.80 seconds.

WATCH | Humphries, Jones slide to fastest times on Friday:

USA's Humphries leads after two runs at World Championships Sports Video 2:38 USA's Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones lead after two runs of the IBSF World Bobsleigh Championships in Altenberg, Germany Friday. 2:38

The final two runs are Saturday. Humphries is the defending world champion and seeking what would be a record fourth women's world title. She won on the same Altenberg track last season, with Kalicki second.

The two-man bobsled race starts Saturday. Unlike World Cups, which ordinarily are two-heat events, races at the bobsleigh and skeleton world championships are four-heat competitions.

WATCH | Canadians Appiah, Voss sit 10th at halfway mark:

Canada's Appiah and Voss sit inside top 10 at World Championships Sports Video 2:03 After two runs at the IBSF World Bobsleigh Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Canada's Cynthia Appiah and Erica Voss sit in tenth place after the opening two runs. 2:03

The skeleton world championships are next Thursday and Friday, while the four-man race and the women's monobob race are both Feb. 13 and 14.