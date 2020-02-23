Germany's Francesco Friedrich captures 6th consecutive 2-man bobsleigh world title
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich romped to his sixth consecutive world title in two-man bobsleigh on Sunday, in Altenberg, Germany.
Canada's Justin Kripps finishes 11th
Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis dominated the competition, finishing with a combined time of three minutes, 40.44 seconds.
Fellow countrymen Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber came second.
Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis took bronze, edging Nico Walther and Eric Franke to prevent an all-German sweep of the podium.
Canada's Justin Kripps and Cam Stones continued to misfire; ending up 11th with a combined time of 3:43.18.
More to come.
