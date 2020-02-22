Friedrich leads early German podium charge at halfway of 2-man bobsleigh worlds
Canada's Justin Kripps sits 9th in Altenberg, Germany
After two runs, the host German teams are primed for a podium sweep, holding down the top four spots at the two-man bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg on Saturday.
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis continued their dominant form, clocking a combined leading time of one minute, 48.09 seconds.
Friedrich is a massive favourite to win his sixth consecutive two-man title. The reigning Olympic champ currently has a 94-hundredths of a second lead over fellow countrymen Nico Walther and Eric Franke (1:49.03).
Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber (1:49.18) are third, while Richard Oelsner and Malte Schwenzfeier (1:49.19) are fourth.
Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones are ninth. Kripps, who tied Friedrich and Margis for gold in Pyeongchang (with then-brakeman Alexander Kopacz) avoided complete disaster but still finished well back of the pack with 1:49.60.
Heats 3 and 4 are scheduled for Sunday morning and can be seen live on CBCSports.ca starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.
