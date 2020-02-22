Skip to Main Content
Kaillie Humphries captures bobsleigh world championship to punctuate dominant season

Road To The Olympic Games

Bobsleigh·Breaking

Kaillie Humphries captures bobsleigh world championship to punctuate dominant season

Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs won gold at the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday.

Canada's Christine de Bruin, Kristen Bujnowski jump 2 spots to secure bronze

CBC Sports ·
Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. won 2-woman gold at the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, German on Saturday. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs won gold at the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday.

Having taken the lead from the opening heats, the Americans solidified their victory with a combined four-run time of three minutes, 45.49 seconds.

Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski, who were fifth after the halfway mark, jumped two spots to secure bronze with a combined time of  3:46.55.

WATCH | Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski rally to bronze:

Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski rally to jump up two spots over the final two heats at the IBSF World Championships in Altenberg, Germany.  2:12

Germany's Kim Kalicki, Kira Lipperheide (3:45.86) won silver.

More to come.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.