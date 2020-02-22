Kaillie Humphries captures bobsleigh world championship to punctuate dominant season
Canada's Christine de Bruin, Kristen Bujnowski jump 2 spots to secure bronze
Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs won gold at the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday.
Having taken the lead from the opening heats, the Americans solidified their victory with a combined four-run time of three minutes, 45.49 seconds.
Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski, who were fifth after the halfway mark, jumped two spots to secure bronze with a combined time of 3:46.55.
WATCH | Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski rally to bronze:
Germany's Kim Kalicki, Kira Lipperheide (3:45.86) won silver.
