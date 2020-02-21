Kaillie Humphries, competing for U.S., leads at halfway mark of bobsleigh world championships

Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs are in the lead after two runs of the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

The Americans were the fastest in both heats on Friday and clocked in with a combined time of one minute, 52.80 seconds.

The German sled led by Kim Kalicki trails by 0.21 seconds at 1:53.01, while Germany's Stephanie Schneider is holding the third-best time at 1:53.34.

Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski — Canada's lone entry in the race — are fifth at 1:53.47 and trail the leader by 0.67.

Heats 3 and 4 are scheduled for Saturday morning and can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.

"There are still two more runs tomorrow and a lot can happen and change," Humphries said. "I'm going to treat tomorrow like another race. I'll debrief with the coaches to go over what worked and what didn't, and we'll come back tomorrow with our best."

This is Humphries' first season racing with the U.S. She came to the American team after spending the entirety of her career with Canada before sitting out last season.