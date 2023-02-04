Humphries wins bronze behind duo of German sleds at bobsleigh worlds in Switzerland
Canada's Appiah, Haughey finish 8th as top Canadians in 2-woman event
Germany took first and second in two-woman bobsleigh at the world championships on Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her eighth medal in the event.
Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in four minutes, 32.86 seconds. They were just 0.05 seconds ahead of German teammates Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide.
Humphries and Kaysha Love got third in 4:33.37.
Toronto's Cynthia Appiah and Niam Haughey posted the fourth-fastest time in their final run to move up to eighth.
"Team Canada as a whole needs to begin developing our own sleds," Appiah said. "We can't rely on stock sleds anymore.
"We are fighting a losing battle against nations that have huge teams of engineers who invest thousands of dollars to get the best and fastest sleds possible."
Germany's Francesco Friedrich finished his first two runs Saturday in 2:09.83, putting him ahead of Britain's Brad Hall (2:10.03) and Latvia's Emila Cipulis (2:10.41) going into Sunday.
Canadian pilot Austin Taylor of Calgary ranked 13th after two runs.
