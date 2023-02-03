Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Humphries lingers behind trio of German sleds at halfway mark of bobsleigh worlds

Three German sleds comprised the podium positions at the halfway mark of the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the world championships on Friday. But a major threat looms in fourth place in the form of Americans Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love.

Appiah, Haughey sit 11th as top Canadians in 2-woman event

CBC Sports ·
Two bobsledders in American uniforms push a U.S.-branded sled as they begin a run.
Americans Kaillie Humphries, right, and Kaysha Love, left, seen above in January, sit in fourth place at the halfway mark of the two-woman bobsleigh event at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via The Associated PRess)

Three German sleds comprised the podium positions at the halfway mark of the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

But a major threat looms in fourth place in the form of Americans Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love.

Humphries, who was a two-time Olympic gold medallist for Canada before switching allegiances to the U.S. in September 2019, has won the event at each of the past two world championships. She's reached the two-woman podium seven times in total at worlds.

For now, she and Love sit 0.29 seconds back of leaders Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide, who have a combined time of two minutes 16.07 seconds through two runs. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebeg are second at 2:16.12, while Laura Nolte and Neele Schuten are third with a time of 2:16.21.

Cynthia Appiah and Niamh Haughey are the top Canadians, sitting 11th at 2:17.89. Fellow Canadians Bianca Ribi and Erica Voss are 14th at 2:18.45.

Live coverage of the third run begins Saturday at 3 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. The fourth and decisive run starts at 4:30 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Full highlights from the 2nd run:

IBSF world championships 2023 St. Moritz: Women's bobsleigh heat 2

4 hours ago
Duration 58:40
Watch the second of four heats of the women's bobsleigh competition, at the 2023 IBSF world championships from St. Moritz, Switzerland.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now