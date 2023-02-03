Humphries lingers behind trio of German sleds at halfway mark of bobsleigh worlds

Three German sleds comprised the podium positions at the halfway mark of the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

But a major threat looms in fourth place in the form of Americans Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love.

Humphries, who was a two-time Olympic gold medallist for Canada before switching allegiances to the U.S. in September 2019, has won the event at each of the past two world championships. She's reached the two-woman podium seven times in total at worlds.

For now, she and Love sit 0.29 seconds back of leaders Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide, who have a combined time of two minutes 16.07 seconds through two runs. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebeg are second at 2:16.12, while Laura Nolte and Neele Schuten are third with a time of 2:16.21.

Cynthia Appiah and Niamh Haughey are the top Canadians, sitting 11th at 2:17.89. Fellow Canadians Bianca Ribi and Erica Voss are 14th at 2:18.45.

Live coverage of the third run begins Saturday at 3 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. The fourth and decisive run starts at 4:30 a.m. ET.

