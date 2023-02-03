Humphries lingers behind trio of German sleds at halfway mark of bobsleigh worlds
Appiah, Haughey sit 11th as top Canadians in 2-woman event
Three German sleds comprised the podium positions at the halfway mark of the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
But a major threat looms in fourth place in the form of Americans Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love.
Humphries, who was a two-time Olympic gold medallist for Canada before switching allegiances to the U.S. in September 2019, has won the event at each of the past two world championships. She's reached the two-woman podium seven times in total at worlds.
Cynthia Appiah and Niamh Haughey are the top Canadians, sitting 11th at 2:17.89. Fellow Canadians Bianca Ribi and Erica Voss are 14th at 2:18.45.
Live coverage of the third run begins Saturday at 3 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. The fourth and decisive run starts at 4:30 a.m. ET.
