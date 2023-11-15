Content
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from China

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Yanqing, China.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
A yellow bobsleigh slides down the track.
(2019 Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Yanqing, China.

Coverage begins Thursday at 9 p.m. ET with the two-man bobsleigh event, followed by men's skeleton (1 a.m. ET) and women's skeleton (5 a.m. ET).

A full live streaming schedule follows below.

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: 2-man Bobsleigh - Yanqing

Featured VideoWatch as the BMW IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup gets underway in China at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre with the 2-man bobsleigh.

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Men's Skeleton - Yanqing

Featured VideoCheck out fast paced men's skeleton action from Yanqing National Sliding Centre in China at the IBSF BobSleigh & Skeleton World Cup.

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Women's Skeleton - Yanqing

Featured VideoCheck out fast paced women's skeleton action from Yanqing National Sliding Centre in China at the IBSF BobSleigh & Skeleton World Cup.

Live streaming schedule

  • Thursday, Nov. 16: 2-man bobsleigh (9 p.m. ET)

  • Friday, Nov. 17: Men's skeleton (1 a.m. ET), women's skeleton (5 a.m. ET)

  • Saturday, Nov. 18: 4-man bobsleigh (5 a.m. ET)

  • Sunday, Nov. 19: 4-man bobsleigh (5 a.m. ET)

