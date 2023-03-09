Paralympian Patrick Jarvis named interim CEO of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton
Ex-CPC president tasked with creating supportive culture throughout organization
Former Paralympian Patrick Jarvis has been named the interim chief executive officer for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.
The national sports organization's board of directors made the announcement on Thursday.
Jarvis's appointment comes after a tumultuous year for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton that saw more than 70 current and former athletes call for change within the organization, citing a toxic environment of maltreatment.
An experienced businessman and sports executive, Jarvis will also provide operational stability over his three-month term.
Starting in 2015, he served over three years as executive director at Canada Snowboard where he led the rebuild of the governing body for the sport of snowboarding in Canada, and set the organization up for long-term success.
Among his many other leadership positions, Jarvis was the president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee from 1998-2006 and was the Canadian Team's chef de mission in Nagano 1998.
Based in Calgary, Jarvis will begin work immediately through to the end of May.
