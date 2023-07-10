Independent review of Kaillie Humphries' safe-sport complaint finds no evidence of harassment

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) announced Monday that a second independent investigation into former Canadian slider Kaillie Humphries' safe-sport complaint found no evidence that her allegations constituted harassment.

Humphries, the Calgary native who won three Olympic medals as a member of Team Canada, sued for her release from the team in August 2019, claiming a coach and management had violated the organization's own anti-harassment policies.

She was later granted her release to the U.S., for whom she competed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, winning gold in the inaugural monobob event.

Prior to leaving the team, Humphries, now 37, was embroiled in a multi-year legal battle with BCS and her former coach Todd Hays on claims of an abusive coaching environment.

The latest report also found no fault in BCS's handling of the matter.

Tara McNeil, who was voted in as president of BCS in November, said in a statement that the process with Humphries "reinforced Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton's commitment to creating and ensuring a safe training and competitive environment for all of our sport participants.

"There are no winners in a situation such as this. It has always been, and continues to be, very important that all of our athletes, coaches, administrative staff, and volunteers have confidence that Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton will abide by its policies and treat all concerns with respect, professionalism and confidentiality. The only silver lining in this case is the demonstration that that confidence has not been misplaced."

McNeil added that BCS would not be further commenting on the matter.

CBC Sports has reached out to Humphries' representation for comment on the report.