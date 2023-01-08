Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Friedrich snaps out of bobsleigh funk, taking 4-man event to cap German medal haul

Francesco Friedrich ended a three-race winless drought on Sunday, driving to a four-man World Cup victory to cap a day when Germany won five out a possible six medals on home soil in Winterberg. Canada was ninth in the four-man event.

Men, women earn 5 of possible 6 podium spots in Winterberg; Canadians finish 9th

The Associated Press ·
Men's bobsled team from Germany crosses the finish line during World Cup competition at home in Winterberg.
Germany's Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller halted a three-race winless drought, capturing the four-man bobsled World Cup event on Sunday at home in Winterberg. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Francesco Friedrich ended a three-race winless drought on Sunday, driving to a four-man World Cup victory to cap a day when Germany won five out a possible six medals on home soil in Winterberg.

Friedrich and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuller finished their two runs in one minute 49.07 seconds. The British sled driven by Brad Hall was second in 1:49.25, and Germany's sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 1:49.27.

Friedrich's three-race streak without a win was the Olympic champion's and world champion's longest since 2020. He has now medalled in 81 of his last 87 international races.

The lone Canadian team of Taylor Austin, Davidson De Souza, Shaq Murray-Lawrence and Cyrus Gray was ninth of 16 finishers in 1:50.34.

On Saturday, Austin and Murray-Lawrence were 11th in the two-man race in 1:52.66.

Germany swept a women's race earlier Sunday, continuing its dominance on the Winterberg track. German women have captured 11 of a possible 12 medals in the last four races at Winterberg.

Laura Nolte and Neele Schuten prevailed in 1:53.74. Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide were second in 1:54.09 and Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig got third in 1:54.20.

For a second straight day, Toronto's Cynthia Appiah finished inside the top 10 with her 1:55.44 clocking with partner Leah Walkeden good for ninth. The 32-year-old was eighth in Saturday's monobob competition.

Bianca Ribi of Winnipeg, fresh off a ninth-place showing on Saturday in monobob, teamed with Niamh Haughey of Whitby, Ont., to place 12th of 16 sleds in Sunday's bobsleigh event.

The World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton circuit moves to Altenberg, Germany, next weekend.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now