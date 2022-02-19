Skip to Main Content
Live

Watch Justin Kripps and Canada's men's 4-man bobsleigh team race for a Olympic medal in Beijing

Watch live as Canada's Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Benjamin Coakwell aim for what could be Canada's final medal of the Beijing Games in the four-man bobsleigh event.

Live coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Bobsleigh - Four-Man Heat 3

11 minutes ago
Live
Watch Heat 3 in the Four-Man Bobsled event on Day 16 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's four-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Olympics.

Live action of heat three will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the fourth and final heat will get going at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Canada's squad, led by pilot Justin Kripps, along with Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Benjamin Coakwell, currently sit in the bronze-medal position following the first two heats of the competition.

Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., will be looking for redemption following a 10th-place finish in the two-man event, where he had won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

It may also be a chance at what could be Canada's final medal of the Games and to tie its second-highest amount of medals at 26, which happened at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. 

Canada currently has the third-most total medals of any country with 25, having won four gold, eight silver and 13 bronze.

Comments

