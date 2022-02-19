Watch Justin Kripps and Canada's men's 4-man bobsleigh team race for a Olympic medal in Beijing
Live coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's four-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Olympics.
Live action of heat three will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the fourth and final heat will get going at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Canada's squad, led by pilot Justin Kripps, along with Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Benjamin Coakwell, currently sit in the bronze-medal position following the first two heats of the competition.
Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., will be looking for redemption following a 10th-place finish in the two-man event, where he had won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
It may also be a chance at what could be Canada's final medal of the Games and to tie its second-highest amount of medals at 26, which happened at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
Canada currently has the third-most total medals of any country with 25, having won four gold, eight silver and 13 bronze.
