How to watch the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony

Less than six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympic Games closed, Beijing 2022 is set to officially kick off Friday with the opening ceremony.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), and there are many ways sports fans can catch the show despite the 13-hour time difference between Beijing and Central Canada.

Viewers can watch the show beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET via the live streams below, or on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area.

Canada's flag-bearers, Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin, will lead Team Canada into the 80,000-seat National Stadium — known as the "Bird's Nest" for its unique web of 35 kilometres of twisting steel — 27th out of more than 90 countries that have sent teams to the Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced the selection of Poulin and Hamelin on Wednesday, the day competition began with the opening round of the mixed curling round robin tournament.

Hamelin is also the Canadian athlete with the most appearances at an Olympic Winter Games with five, beginning with the 2006 Games in Torino.

WATCH | Canada's flag-bearers discuss life in the Athlete's Village with tight COVID-19 restrictions:

How have COVID-19 restrictions affected athletes at Beijing 2022? Duration 1:10 Team Canada's flag-bearers Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin respond to a question about the Beijing 2022 experience in the athlete's village, with tight restrictions around COVID-19. 1:10

Team Canada is fielding 215 athletes — third-most for a Winter Olympics and the most athletes who identify as female, with 106 — at Beijing 2022, which runs until Feb. 20.

Beijing is the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics, and has incorporated some of the venues from the 2008 Summer Games.