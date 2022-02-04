Skip to Main Content
Watch the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games

After an action-packed 16 days of competition, Beijing 2022 is set to officially wind down with the closing ceremony, which you can watch live on Sunday beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET on Olympic Winter Games Morning.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The large snowflake is seen during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium on Feb. 4 in Beijing, China. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After an action-packed 16 days of competition, Beijing 2022 is set to officially wind down with the closing ceremony.

You can watch live coverage of the event on Olympic Winter Games Morning by clicking on the video player above on Sunday beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET, or in the video players below.

The ceremony itself is slated to start at 7 a.m. ET, live from Beijing's 80,000-seat National Stadium — known as the "Bird's Nest" for its unique web of 35 kilometres of twisting steel.

Canada's flag-bearer, speed skater Isabelle Weidemann  — who won a gold, silver and bronze at these Games — will lead Team Canada into the National Stadium following a successful campaign that saw the country claim a total of 26 medals: four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze.

Viewers can watch the show via the live stream above, or the live streams below, which will present the closing ceremony in your choice of described video, American Sign Language or Eastern Cree.

WATCH | Beijing 2022 closing ceremony in described video: 

Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

41 minutes
Live in
41 minutes
Watch the festivities come to a close on Day 16 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

WATCH | Beijing 2022 closing ceremony in American Sign Language:

(DV) Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

41 minutes
Live in
41 minutes
Watch the festivities come to a close on Day 16 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 presented with Described Video. 0:00

WATCH | Beijing 2022 closing ceremony in Eastern Cree:

(ASL) Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

41 minutes
Live in
41 minutes
Watch the festivities come to a close on Day 16 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 presented with American Sign Language. 0:00
