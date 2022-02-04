Watch the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games

After an action-packed 16 days of competition, Beijing 2022 is set to officially wind down with the closing ceremony.

The ceremony itself is slated to start at 7 a.m. ET, live from Beijing's 80,000-seat National Stadium — known as the "Bird's Nest" for its unique web of 35 kilometres of twisting steel.

Canada's flag-bearer, speed skater Isabelle Weidemann — who won a gold, silver and bronze at these Games — will lead Team Canada into the National Stadium following a successful campaign that saw the country claim a total of 26 medals: four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze.

