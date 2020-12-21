Zenhaeusern comes from behind to capture season-opening slalom

Ramon Zenhaeusern won the first men's World Cup slalom of the season on Monday, improving from eighth position after the opening run in Alta Badia, Italy.

The Swiss skier beat two Austrians — Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz — for his fourth career win, but first since March 2019.

First-run leader Alex Vinatzer dropped to fourth in the Italian's first World Cup race after having surgery for appendicitis less than four weeks ago.

Zenhaeusern was 0.52 seconds off the lead after the first run and posting the 10th fastest time in the final run was enough for the win, 0.08 ahead of Feller and 0.12 ahead of Schwarz.

Slowed by tough snow conditions on the Gran Risa course, many favourites seemed surprised by their finishing times, with some racers shrugging their shoulders or spreading their arms in disbelief.

Daniel Yule and Michael Matt, who were second and third after the opening run, dropped to seventh and 15th, respectively, though they remained within a second of Zenhaeusern's winning time.

Alexis Pinturault was 0.77 behind in 11th and the Frenchman strengthened his top position in the overall standings, as his main rival, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, doesn't compete in slalom.

Slalom World Cup champion Henrik Kristoffersen finished sixth.

The men's slalom season is starting late following changes to the usual calendar amid anti-coronavirus measures.

A night slalom is scheduled in Madonna di Campiglio on Tuesday.

