Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing
Watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Zagreb, Croatia beginning Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. ET. Races continue from Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday.
Action begins Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. ET with the first slalom run, followed by the second run at 9:30 a.m.
Races continue over the weekend from Switzerland, beginning Saturday with giant slalom runs at 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. On Sunday, slalom runs go at 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. once again.