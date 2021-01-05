Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing

Skip to Main Content

Watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Zagreb, Croatia beginning Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. ET. Races continue from Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Zagreb, Croatia.

Action begins Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. ET with the first slalom run, followed by the second run at 9:30 a.m.

Races continue over the weekend from Switzerland, beginning Saturday with giant slalom runs at 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. On Sunday, slalom runs go at 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. once again. 

 

