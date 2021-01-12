Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Slovenia
Watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, beginning on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia
Live coverage of giant slalom begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 8 a.m.
Return Sunday for another giant slalom race at 3:15 am and 6:15 a.m. ET.
For more coverage of women's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET