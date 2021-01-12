Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Slovenia

Watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, beginning on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom Run #1 - Kranjska Gora

CBC Sports

3 hoursVideo
Live in
3 hours
The first run of Women's Giant Slalom Skiing will be featured from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Live coverage of giant slalom begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 8 a.m.

Return Sunday for another giant slalom race at 3:15 am and 6:15 a.m. ET.

For more coverage of women's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

 

now