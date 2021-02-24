Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Italy

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val di Fassa, Italy.

Live coverage begins Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the downhill event and continues Saturday at 5 a.m. ET with the second downhill competition.

Return on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET for live coverage of the super-G event.

For more coverage of women's alpine, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.