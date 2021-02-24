Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Italy

Watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val di Fassa, Italy, beginning on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET

Live coverage of downhill begins Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Downhill - Val di Fassa

The Dolomites in Val di Fassa, Italy will provide the backdrop to today's stop of Women's Downhill Skiing. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val di Fassa, Italy.

Live coverage begins Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the downhill event and continues Saturday at 5 a.m. ET with the second downhill competition.

Return on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET for live coverage of the super-G event.

 

For more coverage of women's alpine, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

 

