Brignone, Vlhova share giant slalom win, Shiffrin 3rd by narrow margin

Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova tied for a World Cup giant slalom victory Saturday while overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished third by the smallest of margins in Sestriere, Italy.

Shiffrin was just one hundredth of a second behind the joint winners who clocked in with a two-run time of two minutes 21.15 seconds on the Giovanni Agnelli course.

"I've also been on the good side of the hundredths many times," Shiffrin said. "It happens sometimes like that, too."

Brignone led after the first leg and was ahead at the final checkpoint of her second run before crossing dead level with Vlhova.

"It felt like having a heart attack," Brignone said. "The race was right on the razor's edge."

Still, Brignone extended her lead in the discipline standings to 61 points ahead of Shiffrin.

It was the second consecutive victory for Vlhova, who also won a slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

"It's incredible," Vlhova, last year's world champion in GS, said of the close results.

Rare drought for Shiffrin

Shiffrin has now uncharacteristically gone four straight races without a win. But the American skier maintains a comfortable lead of 233 points over Vlhova in the overall standings.

"I was really happy with my skiing today," Shiffrin said. "I was so happy with my second run. I was pushing a lot more and I felt like the timing was a lot better."

It marked the first time that the World Cup stopped in Sestriere, which hosted races during the Turin Olympics in 2006, in four years.

Conditions were perfect, with sunny skies after overnight snow on the upper section.

With racers requiring more than 70 seconds to complete the course, it marked one of the longer tests on the women's circuit.