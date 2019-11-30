Thomas Dressen wins Lake Louise downhill in comeback race from injury
German returns exactly 1 year after blowing out knee and dislocating shoulder
Dressen returned to action, wearing bib No. 13, exactly one year to the day after he blew out his right knee and dislocated a shoulder crashing at Beaver Creek, Colorado.
The German was just 0.02 seconds faster than Dominik Paris of Italy, who looked sure to extend his World Cup downhill winning streak to four stretching back to January.
Paris had earlier denied what shaped as a fairy tale win for the Switzerland team, finishing 0.24 faster than Beat Feuz and Carlo Janka. They tied for the early lead and shared third place.
Janka was seeking a first downhill win for 10 seasons after being fastest in both training runs on the three-kilometre (nearly two-mile) Olympic course at Lake Louise.
WATCH | Lake Louise: The crown jewel of Canada's skiing world:
