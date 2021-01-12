Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Flachau

Watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Flachau, Austria, beginning on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Slalom Run #1 - Flachau

The first run of Men's Slalom skiing is featured from Flachau, Austria. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Flachau, Austria.

Live coverage resumes Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET for the first run of the second slalom event, followed by the second run at 7:45 a.m. ET.

For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

