Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Flachau
Watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Flachau, Austria, beginning on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET.
Live coverage of slalom 2nd run
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Flachau, Austria.
Live coverage resumes Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET for the first run of the second slalom event, followed by the second run at 7:45 a.m. ET.
For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.