Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing Kitzbuhel

Watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Live coverage begins Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Downhill - Kitzbühel

CBC Sports

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Men's Downhill Skiing is featured from Kitzbühel, Austria. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Live coverage begins Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with a downhill race.

Return Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET for more downhill action.

Coverage concludes Sunday at 4:20 a.m. with the super-G event.

For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

now