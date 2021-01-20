Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing Kitzbuhel

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Live coverage begins Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with a downhill race.

Return Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET for more downhill action.

Coverage concludes Sunday at 4:20 a.m. with the super-G event.

For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.