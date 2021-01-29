Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from France
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Chamonix, France.
Live coverage of slalom begins Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run, followed by the second run at 6:30 a.m.
For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET