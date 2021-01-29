Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from France

Watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Chamonix, France.

Live coverage of slalom begins Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Slalom Run #1 - Chamonix

CBC Sports

1 hourVideo
Live in
1 hour
The picturesque Chamonix Valley in France will play host to this weekend's FIS Alpine World Cup. The first up is Men's Slalom. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's alpine World Cup action from Chamonix, France.

Live coverage of slalom begins Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run, followed by the second run at 6:30 a.m. 

For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

 

 

