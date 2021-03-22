Women finish as top 3 money-earners on alpine World Cup circuit
Switzerland's Gut-Behrami highest earner with $485,000 Swiss Francs
Women were the top three prize money earners on Alpine skiing's World Cup circuit this season, the International Ski Federation said Monday.
Lara Gut-Behrami was the highest prize earner with a total of 485,000 Swiss francs (US $523,000) before taxes, including six race wins that typically each pay 45,000 Swiss francs ($48,600).
Petra Vlhova, who edged Gut-Behrami for the women's overall title on Saturday, got 444,000 Swiss francs ($479,000) after starting in all but two of the 31 women's events.
Alexis Pinturault was the men's overall World Cup champion and its highest earner. His 379,000 Swiss francs ($409,000) prize money included wins in five of the 35 events.
The most valuable World Cup race is the fearsome Hahnenkamm men's downhill at Kitzbuhel, Austria, which paid almost 87,500 Swiss francs ($94,500) to the winner Beat Feuz.
A total of 9 million Swiss francs ($9.7 million) was on offer in men's and women's events before race cancellations were taken into account.
