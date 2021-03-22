Skip to Main Content

Women finish as top 3 money-earners on alpine World Cup circuit

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, Slovakia's Petra Vloha and American Mikaela Shiffrin were the the three leading the way in prize money earnings on the Alpine skiing World Cup circuit this season according to the International Ski Federation.

Switzerland's Gut-Behrami highest earner with $485,000 Swiss Francs

Despite being edged out for the women's overall title, Lara Gut-behrami of Switzerland finished as the highest earner amongst men and women for the entire Alpine skiing World Cup season. (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Women were the top three prize money earners on Alpine skiing's World Cup circuit this season, the International Ski Federation said Monday.

Lara Gut-Behrami was the highest prize earner with a total of 485,000 Swiss francs (US $523,000) before taxes, including six race wins that typically each pay 45,000 Swiss francs ($48,600).

Petra Vlhova, who edged Gut-Behrami for the women's overall title on Saturday, got 444,000 Swiss francs ($479,000) after starting in all but two of the 31 women's events.

Mikaela Shiffrin won the most valuable women's race - the night slalom at Flachau, Austria, that paid almost 63,000 Swiss francs ($68,000) - in her total of almost 411,000 Swiss francs ($444,000).

Alexis Pinturault was the men's overall World Cup champion and its highest earner. His 379,000 Swiss francs ($409,000) prize money included wins in five of the 35 events.

The most valuable World Cup race is the fearsome Hahnenkamm men's downhill at Kitzbuhel, Austria, which paid almost 87,500 Swiss francs ($94,500) to the winner Beat Feuz.

A total of 9 million Swiss francs ($9.7 million) was on offer in men's and women's events before race cancellations were taken into account.

