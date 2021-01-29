Poor visibility pushes women's super-G to Monday in Garmisch, Germany

The last women's World Cup race before the world alpine ski championships was rescheduled to Monday because of fog hanging over the Kandahar course Sunday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

While conditions were perfect at the start, clouds over the middle and lower parts of the hill limited visibility and made a safe super-G race impossible.

Organizers shifted the start several times before postponing the event to Monday as conditions failed to improve in the afternoon.

The International Ski Federation said it took the decision "due to the current weather situation and the permanence of fog on the race course."

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won Saturday's super-G on the same course for her third straight win in the discipline.

Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., took bronze for the first World Cup podium of her career in a speed race and her first medal in almost five years.

WATCH | Gagnon captures Canada's 1st World Cup medal this season:

Saturday's race was initially a downhill, but more bad weather wiped out both training sessions during the week.

A downhill race cannot take place without a mandatory training run on the course.

The world alpine ski championship in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, open on Feb. 8.

Goggia hurts knee week before alpine worlds

Italian skier Sofia Goggia injured her right knee in a fall following the postponement of Sunday's World Cup super-G, eight days before her home world championships open.

The Italian ski federation said the Olympic downhill champion suffered a "trauma" to her knee when she fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after the race was postponed until Monday because of fog.

The federation didn't release further details, adding that Goggia was on her way to Milan for a medical examination.

Goggia has been the dominating force in downhill this season, winning the last four races in the discipline, making her a strong favourite for the Feb. 13 downhill at the worlds in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

She finished fourth in a super-G on the Kandahar course Saturday, trailing winner Lara Gut-Behrami by one second.