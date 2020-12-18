Suter wins 1st downhill of season, Schmidhofer crashes badly

World Cup downhill champion Corinne Suter won the season-opening race in the discipline Friday, while Nicole Schmidhofer suffered unknown injuries in a high-speed crash that sent her through the safety fencing in Val d'Isere.

Descending at over 100 km/h near the end of her run, Schmidhofer lost control over her skis after landing a jump and approaching a right turn.

When she veered off the course, the sharp edges of her skis cut through two layers of safety netting, and the Austrian landed in terrain out of view of the TV cameras.

Schmidhofer received medical help on the scene and was transported off the hill on a sled some 15 minutes later. There was no immediate update on her condition, though the Austrian ski team said she was conscious and responsive.

WATCH | Schmidhofer slices through safety fencing during crash:

Nicole Schmidhofer slices through safety fencing during crash in downhill race Sports Video 2:42 Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer sliced a hole through the safety fencing during her crash at the women's World Cup downhill race in Val d'Isere, France, on Friday. 2:42

Schmidhofer, the 2018-19 downhill globe winner and 2017 super-G world champion, was not the only racer to get in trouble at this part of the course, where visibility was a problem due to alternating shadow and sunny spots.

Defending overall champion Federica Brignone, Joana Haehlen of Switzerland and Alice McKennis Duran of the United States crashed out as well, but all were able to ski down the slope.

Schmidhofer's accident halted the race for 20 minutes, as course workers needed time to repair the fencing.

Suter edged Sofia Goggia by 0.11 seconds for her second career win. The Swiss skier has earned all of her seven downhill podium results in the past 11 races.

WATCH | Suter wins 1st downhill of the season, 2nd of her career:

Suter wins 1st women's World Cup downhill of the season Sports Video 2:17 Switzerland's Corinne Suter claimed the opening World Cup downhill race of the season today as she crossed the line with a time of 1:44.62. 2:17

Last season, Suter became the first skier to win both the downhill and the super-G title since American great Lindsey Vonn achieved the feat in 2015-16.

Breezy Johnson came 0.20 behind in third for her first career top-three finish. The American had posted the fastest time in the final training session on Thursday.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova finished 2.35 off the lead.

Results were provisional as lower-ranked skiers were yet to start.