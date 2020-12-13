Skip to Main Content

World Cup women's giant slalom postponed after heavy snowfall

A women's giant slalom in the Alpine skiing World Cup was postponed Sunday after heavy snowfall in the French Alps.

FIS cites 'inconsistency of the snow surface' at Courchevel, moves race to Monday

The Associated Press ·
American Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during a women's World Cup event in Courchevel, France, on Saturday. Sunday's race was postponed due to heavy snowfall. (Giovanni Auletta/The Associated Press)

The International Ski Federation cited "the inconsistency of the snow surface" at Courchevel for postponing the race to Monday.

Snow fell throughout Saturday's race won by Marta Bassino of Italy, with Mikaela Shiffrin fourth in her first World Cup giant slalom since January.

With files from CBC Sports

