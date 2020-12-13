World Cup women's giant slalom postponed after heavy snowfall
A women's giant slalom in the Alpine skiing World Cup was postponed Sunday after heavy snowfall in the French Alps.
FIS cites 'inconsistency of the snow surface' at Courchevel, moves race to Monday
The International Ski Federation cited "the inconsistency of the snow surface" at Courchevel for postponing the race to Monday.
Snow fell throughout Saturday's race won by Marta Bassino of Italy, with Mikaela Shiffrin fourth in her first World Cup giant slalom since January.
With files from CBC Sports
