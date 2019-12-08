Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg victorious in Lake Louise super-G
Viktoria Rebensburg won the season-opening World Cup Super-G on Sunday in one minute 20 seconds at Lake Louise, Alta. Nicol Delago of Italy and Corinne Suter of Switzerland rounded out the podium.
Viktoria Rebensburg won the season-opening World Cup Super-G on Sunday in Lake Louise, Alta.
The German skier had a winning time of one minute 20 seconds.
Nicol Delago of Italy was second, 0.35 seconds back and Corinne Suter of Switzerland was third, 0.42 back.
Super-G, or super giant slalom, is shorter than downhill with more gates for skiers to navigate.
WATCH | Viktoria Rebensburg rule women's super-G:
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic and Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won this year's downhill races in Lake Louise.
