Swiss skier Gisin ends Shiffrin-Vlhova winning slalom streak

Michelle Gisin earned her maiden World Cup win on Tuesday, becoming the first Swiss skier to win a women's slalom in nearly 19 years.

Gisin trailed first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second but posted the second-fastest time in the final run as the American dropped to third, 0.57 behind.

Gisin's win ended a streak of 28 slaloms that were won by either Shiffrin, who triumphed 19 times, or Petra Vlhova. That streak started in January 2017.

"I broke the incredible run of two giants," Gisin said. "It's a perfect day."

Erin Mielzynski of Collingwood, Ont., was 18th, Laurence St-Germain of St. Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was 21st and Amelia Smart of Invermere, B.C., was 25th.

Vlhova was nearly nine-tenths off the pace in sixth after the first run before improving to fourth.

Vlhova had won all five slaloms since Shiffrin last won in Lienz, Austria, one year ago.

Katharina Liensberger posted the fastest time in the final run and the Austrian trailed Gisin by 0.11 in second.

It was the first slalom win for the Swiss women's team since Marlies Oester shared victory with Kristina Koznick of the United States at a race in Berchtesgaden, Germany, in January 2002.

The Swiss drought lasted for 162 slaloms.

Gisin had nine previous podium results on the World Cup but was lacking a victory.

However, she won Olympic gold in the combined event in Pyeongchang in 2018, four years after her sister, Dominique Gisin, shared victory with Tina Maze in the Olympic downhill from Sochi.

Federica Brignone, who dethroned Shiffrin as overall champion last season, was 16th in the Italian's weakest discipline.

Shiffrin's American teammate Nina O'Brien scored a personal best in slalom, finishing ninth.

The floodlit slalom took place a day after strong winds had destroyed parts the finish area between two runs of a giant slalom as gusts blew away safety fencing and sponsor banners.

Workers rebuilt the setup at the bottom of the Zauberberg course early Tuesday.

The women's World Cup continues with another slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sunday.

US skier Cochran-Siegle dominates super-G for 1st career win

Just 10 days after his first career World Cup podium, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle followed it up with a surprising victory on one of Alpine skiing's most iconic courses.

Cochran-Siegle won Tuesday's super-G on the Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin for his first World Cup victory.

He had a precise and smooth run on one of the circuit's most challenging slopes to finish 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

"It's definitely a shock to me," said Cochran-Siegle, the first male American skier to win a World Cup super-G since Bode Miller won in Hinterstoder, Austria, in 2006.

WATCH | Cochran-Siegle 1st American to win a FIS World Cup Super G race since Bode Miller:

Cochran-Siegle also became the first American winner on the Stelvio since Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day.

"I didn't hold any expectations on this track, I just tried to ski the hill as well as I could," the Burlington, Vermont, native said.

Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was 0.94 behind in third, followed by his Norwegian teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The defending overall World Cup champion trailed by 1.18 seconds.

James Crawford of Toronto was 28th, while Benjamin Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was 43rd.

Cochran-Siegle's previous career best result came this month when he finished runner-up to Kilde in a downhill on the Saslong course in another Italian resort, Val Gardena.