Sofia Goggia takes super-G over Gut-Behrami, capping Lake Louise sweep

Italy's Sofia Goggia joined Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. and Germany's Katja Seizinger as the only women to win both downhills and super-G in a Lake Louise World Cup, capturing the latter event on Sunday. Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., tied for ninth.

Sofia Goggia of Italy won Sunday's women's super-G over by a little more than a tenth of a second over Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami in Lake Louise, Alta. (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Sofia Goggia completed a World Cup sweep in Lake Louise, Alta., with a win in Sunday's super-G.

The 29-year-old Italian joins Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. and Germany's Katja Seizinger as the only women to win both downhills and the super-G in a Lake Louise World Cup.

Vonn's hat tricks were in 2015, 2012 and 2011 and Seizinger swept in 1997.

Goggia won downhills Friday and Saturday by large margins, but her victory Sunday was narrower.

Reigning world super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was just over a tenth of a second back of Goggia for second place.

WATCH | Goggia victorious in Saturday's downhill:

Sofia Goggia wins women's World Cup downhill competition at Lake Louise

22 hours ago
6:29
Italian skier Sofia Goggia finished 1st in the women's downhill competition during the FIS Alpine World Cup event in Lake Louise, Alberta. 6:29

Mirjam Puchner of Austria was third after also finishing third in Friday's downhill. Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., tied for ninth.

The women completed their three races in Lake Louise unlike the men, who raced just a single downhill Nov. 27 because too much snow cancelled another downhill and the super-G.

The women head to St. Moritz, Switzerland for super-G races Saturday and Sunday.

