Start of ski worlds moved to Thursday as heavy snow, fog, bad forecast causes havoc
Event to be completed Sunday with men's downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
The start of the skiing world championships has been pushed back to Thursday.
Organizers say the women's super-G will open the competition, followed by the men's super-G the same day.
For American Mikaela Shiffrin, the 2019 world champion, it would have been her first race in the discipline since January last year when she won a World Cup super-G in Bulgaria and took a 10-month break from racing the following week.
After inspecting the course, Shiffrin said she felt confident despite the lack of recent race experience in super-G.
"For sure I'm missing going out of a race start," the American said. "I want to ski well, I have a good plan, and I want to execute my plan and forget about everything else."
Conditions failed to improve
Fog limited visibility on the top half of the Olympia delle Trofane course forced the super-G to be postponed. Organizers first delayed the race from its scheduled 1 p.m. local start and later decided to use a reserve start gate lower down the mountain.
They called the race off 90 minutes after its scheduled start as conditions failed to improve.
"They waited too long before deciding to lower the start. They could have taken advantage of a small window when it was clear," Magoni said.
More snow is in the forecast for Wednesday, prompting the men's combined to be pushed back to next Monday. It will be on the same day as the women's combined.
No racing will be held Wednesday, with downhill training slated for Friday and the women's race will follow on Saturday. The men's downhill is scheduled for Sunday.
With files from Eric Willemsen, Associated Press
