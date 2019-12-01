Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list
62nd career victory ties her with Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell
American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women's World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Shiffrin still has a long road to surpass fellow American Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 victories but the speed with which she is piling up wins suggests it will not take her long.
Shiffrin's 42nd slalom victory also increased her record in her specialist event, putting her two wins ahead of Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.
WATCH | Shiffrin races to historic 62nd World Cup win:
Across both sexes, Stenmark leads the overall list with 86 victories — 46 in giant slalom and 40 in slalom. Shiffrin is equal fourth.
On Sunday, treacherous, icy conditions contributed to nearly half the field failing to finish.
Roni Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing in seventh place.
WATCH | Remme races to 7th place:
Leading by more than a second after the first run, Shiffrin safely negotiated her second run, beating Slovakian Petra Vlhova by 2.29 seconds. Swede Anna Swenn Larsson was third, 2.73 seconds back.
"That was a big fight. I was on the limit every single turn," Shiffrin said after soaking up cheers from the large crowd on another cold day in New England.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.