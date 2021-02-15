Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined gold for 6th world title

Mikaela Shiffrin won the women's combined to set an American record with her sixth world championship title.

Shiffrin has four gold medals in slalom and one in super-G from previous worlds.

WATCH | Mikaela Shiffrin sets new U.S. records with 6th world title:

Shiffrin ranked third after the super-G portion but was fastest in the slalom leg to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.86 seconds. Olympic champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland finished 0.89 behind for bronze.

Two of Shiffrin's main competitors failed to complete their slalom runs.

First-run leader Federica Brignone straddled the third gate as Italy keeps waiting for its first medal at this year's worlds after five events. Defending champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland also skied out early in her run.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.