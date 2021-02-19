Mathieu Faiver claims 2nd gold at skiing worlds with victory in men's giant slalom
Mathieu Faivre of France won gold in the men's giant slalom at the skiing world championships.
Luca de Aliprandini of Italy takes silver, Austria's Marco Schwarz finishes 3rd
The Frenchman beat Luca de Aliprandini of Italy by 0.63 seconds. Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 0.87 off the lead to take bronze.
First-run leader Alex Pinturault skied out after seven gates in the final run.
Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished ninth.
It is Faivre's second medal of the worlds after winning Tuesday's parallel event.
