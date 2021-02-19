Mathieu Faiver claims 2nd gold at skiing worlds with victory in men's giant slalom

Mathieu Faivre won gold in the men's giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

The Frenchman beat Luca de Aliprandini of Italy by 0.63 seconds. Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 0.87 off the lead to take bronze.

First-run leader Alex Pinturault skied out after seven gates in the final run.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished ninth.

It is Faivre's second medal of the worlds after winning Tuesday's parallel event.