Schwarz wins combined race for Austria's 3rd gold medal at ski worlds
Canadian skier James Crawford finished a career best 4th
Marco Schwarz won the men's combined to give Austria its third gold medal at the skiing world championships.
Schwarz edged defending champion Alexis Pinturault by four-hundredths of a second. Loic Meillard of Switzerland was 1.12 behind in third.
Schwarz was a bronze medallist two years ago. He was four-tenths off the lead in fifth after the super-G portion before posting the fastest time in the slalom leg.
WATCH | Marco Schwarz win men's combined at Alpine worlds with shocking, razor-thin upset:
Schwarz says he was inspired by the two gold medals Austrian teammate Vincent Kriechmayr has won at this year's skiing world championships.
Schwarz said, "it's really cool that Vince showed how to do it." Kriechmayr triumphed in both the downhill and super-G.
Schwarz also said, "it's wonderful that it also worked out for me today."
It's the first time the Austrian team has won the first three men's events at the worlds.
WATCH | Toronto's James Crawford just misses podium in super combined at Alpine world championships:
Canadian skier James Crawford surprisingly led after the super-G part and finished a career-best fourth.
Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.
