Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·New

Schwarz wins combined race for Austria's 3rd gold medal at ski worlds

Austrian Marco Schwarz won gold in the men's Alpine combined race in Italy on Monday. The win makes it the first time the Austrian team has won the first three men's events at the worlds.

Canadian skier James Crawford finished a career best 4th

The Associated Press ·
Marco Schwarz struck gold in the FIS World Ski Championships men's Alpine combined race on Monday, the first time the Austrian team has won the opening three men's events at worlds. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Marco Schwarz won the men's combined to give Austria its third gold medal at the skiing world championships.

Schwarz edged defending champion Alexis Pinturault by four-hundredths of a second. Loic Meillard of Switzerland was 1.12 behind in third.

Schwarz was a bronze medallist two years ago. He was four-tenths off the lead in fifth after the super-G portion before posting the fastest time in the slalom leg.

WATCH | Marco Schwarz win men's combined at Alpine worlds with shocking, razor-thin upset:

Marco Schwarz win men's combined at Alpine worlds with shocking, razor-thin upset

Sports

38 minutes agoVideo
1:51
The Austrian just edged out French favorite Alexis Pinturault to win by four hundredths of a second at the world Alpine skiing championships. 1:51

Schwarz says he was inspired by the two gold medals Austrian teammate Vincent Kriechmayr has won at this year's skiing world championships.

Schwarz said, "it's really cool that Vince showed how to do it." Kriechmayr triumphed in both the downhill and super-G.

Schwarz also said, "it's wonderful that it also worked out for me today."

It's the first time the Austrian team has won the first three men's events at the worlds.

WATCH | Toronto's James Crawford just misses podium in super combined at Alpine world championships:

Toronto's James Crawford just misses podium in super combined at Alpine world championships

Sports

55 minutes agoVideo
1:32
The Canadian skier had a great showing to finish fourth in men's combined at the worlds in Cortina, Italy. 1:32

Canadian skier James Crawford surprisingly led after the super-G part and finished a career-best fourth.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now