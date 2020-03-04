Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Chamonix, France.

Program begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

46 minutes agoVideo
Live
Watch some of the best men's slalom skiers compete in Chamonix, France. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Chamonix, France.

 

 

 

