Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Downhill - Garmisch

CBC Sports

5 hoursVideo
Live in
5 hours
Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in Garmisch, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the downhill at the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now