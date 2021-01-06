Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games

10 minutesVideo
Live in
10 minutes
Watch some of the best men's skiers compete in Adelboden, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Return on Sunday for more snow-carving action beginning at noon ET. 

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Adelboden, Switzerland.

