Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Super G - Val d'Isere

Road to the Olympic Games

1 hourVideo
Live in
1 hour
Watch some of the best men's skiers in the world compete in Val d'Isere, France. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the super-G at the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

now